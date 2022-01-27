US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 96.845.

Energies: Mar '22 Crude is Up at 87.58.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 9 ticks and trading at 154.20.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 20 ticks Higher and trading at 4346.00.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1817.00. Gold is 150 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, an the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher. Europe is currently trading Mixed.

Possible challenges to traders today

Advance GDP is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Advance GDP Price Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Core Durable Goods Orders is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Durable Goods Orders are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Pending Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 01/26/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 01/26/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral Bias as it was FOMC Day and we always maintain a Neutral bias on that day. The markets traded Mixed as the Dow closed Down 130 points, the S&P 7 [points Lower but the Nasdaq 3 points Higher. All in all, it was a Neutral or Mixed day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday as expected the markets traded Neutral or Mixed with the Dow and S&P down but the Nasdaq up fractionally. The Federal Reserve did not hike the FFR (Federal Funds Rate) or more commonly known as the Overnight rate. This is the rate that the Federal Reserve charges banks to borrow from them. The banks in turn hike their rates and that is what the ultimate consumer pays to borrow funds. So, the Federal Reserve kept rates pat. This was as expected because The Fed has stated previously that they would be looking at March to hike. The markets and the Dow, in particular, was up hundreds of points prior to the announcement but then dropped precipitously. Today we have Durable goods, Core Durable Goods and Unemployment Claims to drive the markets. Time will tell where it takes us.