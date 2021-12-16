US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 96.155.

Energies: Jan '22 Crude is Up at 71.73.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 1 tick and trading at 161.24.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 105 ticks Higher and trading at 4727.00.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1787.20. Gold is 227 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a nearly correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, all of Asia is trading Higher. Europe is trading Higher at this time as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Philly Fed Mfg Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Building Permits is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Housing Starts is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Industrial Production is out at 9:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Capacity Utilization Rate is out at 9:15 AM EST. Major.

Flash Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. Major.

Flash Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:35 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:35 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:35 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 16 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 12/15/21

S&P - Mar 2022 - 12/15/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was FOMC Day and we always maintain a Neutral or Mixed bias on that day. The Dow gained 383 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we're dealing with a nearly correlated market to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well, FOMC Day came and went and apparently the markets didn't seem to mind the announcement that the Fed will raise rates at least 3 times in 2022. The Dow gained 383 points and the other indices gained also. This came as a surprise so the only reason as to why the markets rose is the Smart Money decided to go long the market with the knowledge that interest rates will increase for bonds and any fixed instrument vehicle. So, investors who are long bonds would certainly like this but also anyone holding a fixed instrument, even a savings account. Will this trend continue today? As in all things only time will tell....