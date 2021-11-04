US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 94.245.
Energies: Dec '21 Crude is Up at 81.46.
Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 10 ticks and trading at 160.05.
Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 16 ticks Higher and trading at 4656.25.
Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1776.60. Gold is 126 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated.Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Sensex and Singapore exchanges which are Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher at the present time.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Challenger Job Cuts y/y is out at 7:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Prelim Nonfarm Productivity is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
-
Prelim Unit Labor Costs is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Trade Balance is out at *;30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Natural Gas Storage out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Dec 2021 - 11/3/21
S&P - Dec 2021 - 11/3/21
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was FOMC Day and we always maintain a Neutral or Mixed bias on that day. The markets migrated to the Upside as the Dow closed 105 points Higher and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday as we suggested the Federal Reserve didn't raise rates however they did say that starting this month they would slow down bond purchases by 15 billion dollars and continue that into next year. Of course that means that sometime next year they will start to hike as they claim the economy is getting better. However the fly in the ointment is inflation. They have claimed that this is temporary yet I've been around corporate America for over 40 years and I can tell you that once these firms get a taste of higher prices and of course higher profits; they are reluctant to renege on that. The only way the Fed can combat inflation (if it becomes permanent and NOT temporary) is to raise rates. We witnessed the same situation in the 1980's and that was painful at best. Ironically the markets moved Higher based on this news.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
