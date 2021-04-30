US Dollar: Jun '21 USD Up at 90.780.
Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Down at 64.17.
Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Down 4 ticks and trading at 157.02.
Indices: The June'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 52 ticks Lower and trading at 4190.00.
Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1767.20. Gold is 12 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Down- which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower. Europe is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower..
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Core PCE Price Index m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Employment Cost Index q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Personal Income m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Personal Spending m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Chicago PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. This is Not Major.
-
Revised UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. This is Not Major.
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias and the markets didn't disappoint. The Dow traded Higher by 240 points, the S&P by 28, and the Nasdaq by 32. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
On Wednesday evening I did not watch the entire Biden speech but gratefully Verizon does provide recording capability so yesterday I had the opportunity to review it in its entirety. Wow. President Biden scored a clear and definite home run. He talked about jobs, infrastructure, his infrastructure bill, and how it could change the United States. He also discussed education, the pandemic, and racism. Obviously, the global markets and our domestic exchanges liked it as well as both the global markets and the US markets traded to the Upside yesterday. Will this hold true today?? Only time will tell...
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
