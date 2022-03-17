US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 98.225.

Energies: Apr '22 Crude is Up at 98.86.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 37 ticks and trading at 152.31.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 34 ticks Lower and trading at 4341.00.

Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1941.70. Gold is 324 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher. However, all of Europe is trading Lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Philly Fed Mfg Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Building Permits is out at 8:30 AM. This is Major.

Housing Starts is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Industrial Production is out at 9:15 AM EST. Major.

Capacity Utilization Rate is out at 9:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:20 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:20 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10:20 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 18 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract remains at Mar '22 for the time being. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 03/16/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 03/16/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was FOMC Day, and we always maintain a Neutral bias on that day. The Dow gained 519 points and the other indices rose Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Wow what a day we had yesterday!!! First, we have the President of Ukraine addressing the entire Congress in Dc, then we have President Biden giving a response to that address and then finally the FOMC raises rates for the first time since 2018. As expected, the Fed did hike the FFR (Federal Funds Rate) commonly called the Overnight rate by 25 basis points or one quarter of one percent. We thought there might have been an outside chance that the Fed would postpone this dur to the war in the Ukraine, but no such luck. Not only did they raise but also opened the door for future rate hikes. The market reacted erratically as the Dow was up early in the session, dropped then continued Higher and by the end of the session was up over 500 points. This is the reason why we maintain a Neutral bias on this day as the markets could go anywhere.