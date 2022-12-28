US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Down at 103.890.

Energies: Feb '23 Crude is Down at 78.95.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 10 ticks and trading at 125.20.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 23 ticks Higher and trading at 3860.75.

Gold: The Feb'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1810.30. Gold is 128 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and eh other half Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the German Dax which is fractionally Lower. .

Possible challenges to traders today

Pending Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Richmond Manufacturing Index is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a Low at around 9:20 AM EST. The S&P was trading Higher at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:20 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:20 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2023 - 12/27/22

S&P - Mar 2023 - 12/27/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Lower Tuesday morning, and this usually represents an Upside Day. We were partially correct as the Dow traded Higher, but the other indices did not. The Dow closed Higher by 38 points. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Usually and ordinarily after a long three-day weekend the markets like to veer to the Upside as the idea is there is pent demand and traders have already lost one trading day that week. The markets were correlated to the Upside yesterday but only the Dow traded Higher. What could be the problem? Were the traders stuck trying to get home from the Christmas Holiday? That is a viable possibility as millions were trapped in delays and flight cancellations. Southwest Airlines alone cancelled thousands of flights across the country. But as we say each and every day; this too can change...