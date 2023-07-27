USD: Sep '23 is Down at 100.345.
Energies: Sep '23 Crude is Up at 79.57.
Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 13 ticks and trading at 125.25.
Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 105 ticks Higher and trading at 4621.50.
Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 2016.20. Gold is 68 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Shanghai and Sensex exchanges. Currently, all of Europe is trading Higher.
Possible challenges to traders
-
Advance GDP q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Advance GDP Price Index q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Advance GDP Price Index q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Core Durable Goods Orders m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major
-
Durable Goods Orders m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major
-
Goods Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major
-
Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major
-
Pending Home Sales m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major
-
Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 3:20 PM EST as the S&P Moved Lower around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 3:20 PM and the ZN started its Upward ascent. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 3:20 PM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sept 2023 - 7/26/23
S&P - Sep 2023 - 7/26/23
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was FOMC Day, and we always maintain a Neutral bias on that day. The Dow closed 82 points Higher, the S&P closed Lower by about a point and the Nasdaq traded Lower by 17. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
So yesterday The Federal Reserve threw everyone a curve ball as they decided to raise the Federal Funds Rate by a quarter of a point or 25 basis points. This is the rate that the Federal Reserve charges banks to borrow from them; they in turn markup that rate and charge the elevated rate to we the consumer, thereby creating a profit for the bank. I did not think the Fed would hike, I thought they would stand pat; in other words, do not raise or lower. They elected to raise, and this will make borrowing money more difficult. Anything related to retail borrowing (car loans, credit cards, mortgages) will cost more. This is turn will put a bind on consumer spending and that spending represents about 70 % of the total US economy. Our fear is if the economy slows down, that's when layoffs start to happen and then comes the "R" word.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
ECB raises rates by the expected 25 bps, Lagarde holds the key – LIVE
The European Central Bank (ECB) raised key rates by 25 bps in July, as widely expected. EUR/USD falls on 'sell the fact' trading and a dovish tweak in the policy statement. ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments are eagerly awaited for clarity on the policy outlook.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2900 after strong US data
GBP/USD is reversing from over one-week highs to test 1.2900 in early American trading. The US Dollar rebound is gathering momentum after the US preliminary Q2 GDP expanded at an annualized rate of 2.4% vs. +1.8% expected. Other US economic data also bettered expectations.
Gold price extends the fall toward $1,950 after upbeat US GDP data
Gold price is accelerating its decline toward the $1,950 after the US advance annualized Q2 GDP beat estimates with 2.4% and revived hawkish Fed bets, triggering a fresh uptick in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Gold price also cheers dovish ECB rate hike.
BTC remains unbothered by Fed's diplomatic comments in FOMC
Bitcoin maintains an overall uptrend with critical support at $29,000 as the FOMC decision comes as expected. Ethereum requires a substantial push to surpass $1,873 and break from below the 50-day EMA foothold.
Shell share price slips as profits fall short
The Shell share price has seen its share price decline from the levels we saw earlier this year, as lower oil and gas prices weighed on expectations when it came to revenues, as well as profits.