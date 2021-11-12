Outlook: Today we get the Jolts report and the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer confidence index, of interest mainly to see inflation expectations.

Bloomberg projects job openings at around 10.3 million, or over 10 million for the 4th month in a row. We all sound like a broken record—it’s nuts to have jobs available at 10 million and 7.4 million unemployed. The mismatch is due to a skills mismatch as well as ability to read and write and pass a drug test.

All the same, the ratio of openings to unemployed (which is not the same thing as job-seekers) is expected to reach a record high. Some analysts like this number as the definitive measure of labor market tightness. If so, a record high might signal to the Fed that it has met its employment goal and is free to accelerate tapering or hike earlier or something. This is a silly deduction. To start, the Fed knows about the skills mismatch and therefore that the jobs purportedly available are not going to get filled, at least not with an embrace of training programs by employers. Secondly, some of the openings are fairy-tale wishlists and not authentic (“must speak 10 languages and be able to juggle five crystal glasses”).

Probably most important, the number of unemployed does not accurately represent the number of those actually seeking a job, any job, at any wage. That includes people still keeping their kids at home but also the Totally Fed-Up who have enough savings and welfare to get by without dealing with bad bosses, low pay and lousy conditions.

Today Bloomberg calls attention to a story from before the CPI release from Citibank that forecasts core inflation will peak in February. The underlying purpose of the story is to project stock market sectors that will benefit if this is correct. It’s still an interesting idea—just as the consumer is starting to freak out over rising prices—and anyone who watches TV can’t miss the scare stories—it will abate.

A couple of Feds are of the same mind—patience is a virtue. We have yet to hear that the Fed is surprised and upset over the CPI number. We pretty much assume they knew it before the rest of us, anyway. We were in the high-inflation camp in the first place and more skeptical than the Fed about the meaning of transitory, but what counts is the degree of confidence the Fed has that late winter will see inflation start to retreat. In any case, we don’t expect acceleration of tapering or an early hike—for that we would need a change in forward guidance, because the Fed promises never to surprise the market. We doubt any change in guidance will be forthcoming.

Besides, the sticky price index is at 3.05% y/y (less food and energy). See the chart from the St. Louis Fed. This can mean that instead of core at 4.6%, it’s really lower. Note that “core core” CPI is 3.4%, but let’s not go there. We don’t like core for the simple reason that it excludes food and energy, but considering that the US is self-sufficient in both categories, maybe it’s okay. Maybe the price of domestically produced goods from eggs to toilet paper is on the rise only because of the transportation problem (trucker shortage, etc.). Given the inborn profit-motive of merchants, this should get fixed and likely by February, as Citibank projects.

Even if inflation is about to abate, we are stuck with scare stories about shortages for a couple of months more. But if Bloomberg is a leader in the narrative, we will also be hearing about supply chain recoveries and the like. How long does it take to train a truck driver, anyway? That would put the tapering and hike back on the track they were on before the CPI release—tapering ends in June and first hike in July, August or September. As this sinks in, it may pull some traction from the dollar, but it’s down the road. The current rally is not showing any signs of a pullback yet. We will get a pullback for positioning reasons, not analysis of fundamentals. Next Tuesday could well be a pullback Tuesday.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

