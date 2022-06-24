Outlook: It’s a weak calendar today, just the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index (likely to a record-low reading of 50.2 in June) and new home sales, likely a slump to 588,000 units in May annualized, from the already post-pandemic low 591,000 units.

The to-and-fro debate is just starting up about whether the Fed is just catching up or running too fast ahead of inflation and thus causing a recession. It’s a dumb debate because it has so many moving parts–with enough momentum, growth can fly over a speed bump (rate hikes). Sure enough, the Bloomberg survey (58 economists) has the vast majority seeing Q2 growth at a median 3.0%. Next year it will be 1.8%. No recession. A warning: the Atlanta Fed had zero growth in Q2 as of June 16.

They don’t cover it, but consider that in an already slowdown situation–the eurozone–Russia cutting off energy supplies is not a speed bump but an unsurmountable, uncrossable moat. The UK is not really in better shape, with lesser energy woes but bigger political ones.

As noted before, relative yields are not enough but they are central. Expected relative real return differentials would be the right thing but we can never find it.

What the short-term chart shows is a close correlation of short term rate diffs and the euro-dollar. It’s a whole lot messier in the long run. It’s probably not wise to extrapolate, but let’s assume the Fed keeps going come hell or high water while the ECB is wussy or the energy crisis really does hit to the point of rationing. Short-term rates must fall and accordingly, so should the euro.

A word of warning–when a trend is interrupted by periods of sideways ranginess (one day up, next day down), a trend-following system like our will always fail. Temporarily. It doesn’t mean trend-following is bad, just inadequate. We get useful, measurable trendedness about 70% of the time. Keep the faith.

Stock Market Chatter: Bloomberg has one of its cute stories on the S&P continuing down by another 24% by year-end. This is the speculation of SocGen based on 150 years of data. The S&P “may need to tumble as much as 40% from its January peak in the next six months to hit bottom. That comes out to 2,900. The upper end of the range the firm gave is for the index to slump by roughly 34% from its top, to 3,150.”

This is a quant analysis without fundamentals. “The current market valuation clearly stands as a bubble vis a vis the valuation reset of March 2020 and its trajectory. The dynamics of post-crisis fair value still call for a deeper correction to bring current prices in line with the reset anchor fundamental fair value.”

“The firm computed 3,020 as fair value for the S&P 500, in line with its historical post-crisis market valuation trendline.

“To be sure, not everyone is as bearish. John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer & Co., said Tuesday that he’s sticking to a January forecast that the benchmark will end the year at 5,330 -- a whopping 40% above Thursday’s close.”

We like trends and trendedness, but we find long-term cyclical assertions covering as much as 150 years to be absurd. For one thing, while the number of equity offerings rises arithmetically, the amount of global capital seeking it grows exponentially. What does this mean for pullbacks–a lot more or faster recoveries?

What was relevant in horse and buggy days with a telegraph at best is simply out of date today. Humans remain the same–fear and greed and all that–but other things intercede to shape events, including demographics, technology, other countries’ failures (Neue Markt) and successes (China), etc. Besides, during those 150 years we had world wars, the US Civil War, two plagues (Spanish flu and Covid), decolonization of a giant portion of the world, spreading democratization (women got the right to vote), and on and on.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!