EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.0760. Today it might extend upwards to 1.0795; next, a decline to 1.0740 could follow, from where the wave might continue to 1.0699. This is a local target.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has demonstrated an impulse of decline to 1.2487. Today the market is correcting this impulse. The correction is expected to reach 1.2542. After the correction will be over, a new wave of decline to 1.2429 might follow. This is a local target.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 139.25. A structure of growth to 139.77 might develop today, followed by a decline to 139.25 (a test from above). With an escape from this range upwards, the potential for a rise to 140.47 could open. With an escape downwards, the trend could continue to 138.60.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has escaped the consolidation range upwards, reaching 0.9108. A link of correction to 0.9060 (a test from above) is expected today. Next, a new structure of growth to 0.9133 might follow, from where the trend could continue to 0.9153.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.6733. A link of decline to 0.6690 is expected today, followed by a rise to 0.6733 (a test from below). With an escape downwards from the range that forms here, the potential for a wave of decline to 0.6640 could open.
Brent
Brent has completed a wave of decline to 71.60. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. A link of growth to 74.10 and a correction to 72.80 are expected, followed by a rise to 75.40.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1949.20. Today the market has corrected this wave to 1962.00. A new structure of decline to 1942.50 is expected to develop. This is a local target.
S&P 500
The stock index has formed a consolidation range around 4314.0, and with an escape from this range upwards, the wave might extend to 4365.0. After the price reaches this level, a wave of decline might start towards 4260.0. This is the first target.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits monthly highs above 1.0800 ahead of US CPI inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0800, flirting with monthly highs after Germany's Economic Sentiment unexpectedly improved to -8.5 in June. The pair remains on the front foot as the US Dollar tracks the US Treasury bond yields lower amid expectations of soft US CPI data.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.2550 after UK jobs data, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD is holding its daily rebound above 1.2550 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that wage inflation continued to run hot in May, providing a boost to Pound Sterling. Later in the day, US inflation data will be watched closely by investors.
Gold holds steady around $1,960 as traders await US CPI
Gold price edges higher on Tuesday, for the first day in the previous three, and sticks to a mildly positive tone heading into the European session. The XAU/USD is currently placed around the $1,960 region, up over 0.20% for the day.
XRP price climbs ahead of Hinman document release in SEC vs. Ripple case
The so-called Hinman documents, a key element in the legal battle between the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and payment giant Ripple, are set to be released Tuesday.
US Inflation Preview: Why the US Dollar is more likely to fall than rise, three scenarios Premium
Nerve-wracking does not begin to describe it – the No.1 economic indicator is released only one day before the most potent market mover says its word, and volatility is set to explode.