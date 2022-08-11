Outlook: We get weekly jobless claims and PPI today but the big news was CPI and it will continue to hold the limelight.

We have a weird economy right now–the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years, the highest inflation rate in 40 years and slowing growth assuming we believe the Q2 GDP data. These three things are not consistent with one another and that accounts for what seems like an unusual amount of quarrelsome commentary. Are good prices so high (up over 13% y/y) because the cows and chickens are misbehaving or is it just the cost of transportation and therefore the price of gas?

Another puzzle: if inflation has peaked and the Fed backs down to 50 bp in Sept but keeps it up with two more 50’s to year-end, is that going to be enough? Or might the Fed back down some more and do only 25 bp in two final meetings? The stock and bond markets are counting on the Fed strategically retreating. But a Fed retreat implies growth doesn’t have to be so squeezed so maybe no recession next year, after all. We await the inverted yield curve to un-invert. As of last evening, it was still at -0.45%.

And we still see a retreating Fed as wishful thinking. Remember the Lag. It will take to December to see inflation really having peaked and even then the oil and gas market can jump up and bite us on the rear-end. The Fed will want more evidence.

But the Atlanta Fed likes the outlook and yesterday raised the Q3 GDP growth rate to 2.5% from 1.4% last week, and it has nothing to do with inflation (but rather personal consumption, private investment and government spending).

The New York Fed issued a report on the “underlying inflation gauge” (UIG).

The UIG "full data set" measure for July is currently estimated at 4.7%, a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the current estimate of the previous month.

The "prices-only" measure for July is currently estimated at 5.9%, a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the current estimate for the previous month.

The twelve-month change in the July CPI was +8.5%, a 0.6 percentage point decrease from the previous month.

“For July 2022, trend CPI inflation is estimated to be in the 4.7% to 5.9% range, a similar range to June, but with its lower and upper bounds both 0.1% lower.”

Got that? The UIG is far lower than the headline 8.5%, both in full data (4.7%) or prices-only (5.9%). “The ‘prices-only’ underlying inflation gauge (UIG) is derived from a large number of disaggregated price series in the consumer price index (CPI), while the ‘full data set’ measure incorporates additional macroeconomic and financial variables.”

The NY Fed makes a point of disclaiming the UIG represents anything official from the Fed itself–t’s just research. And it doesn’t necessarily imply anything about the full Fed Board, although surely the MPC looks at it just as it looks at the regional Fed estimates like the Cleveland trimmed mean version. Note that former dove (non-voter) Minneapolis Fed Pres Kashkari said he wants the Fed’s benchmark interest rate at 3.9% by the end of this year and at 4.4% by the end of 2023.

We are guessing that the NY Fed UIG is going to get some attention because it seems to imply inflation is not as bad as the headline number suggests. Watch out. The policy-setting Fed still needs a lot more confirmation. And some data is scary and about sticky stuff, like rents. Bloomberg reports “Rental costs in the US are soaring at the fastest pace in more than three decades, surpassing a median of $2,000 a month for the first time ever and pushing rents above pre-pandemic levels in most major cities.” Yikes.

In the coming days we will see the CME Fedwatch tool jiggle around as the market figures out a consensus view. It’s not a dead cert that the bond boys will stick to the more dovish view. But as long as that seems to be the ruling idea, risk-on is on and the dollar is on the backfoot, as the Brits say. The FX action yesterday looked pretty impressive. We got parabolic reversals everywhere, and breakouts above resistance and over channels and bands. All the same, one big day does not a reversal make. We need confirmation for additional moves and that hardly ever comes on the first day after the breakout. Instead we get profit-taking and wibble-wobbles.

One worry to keep close to the front of the pile–if the US economy is going to show decent growth in Q3 and Q4, too, what happens to the price of oil? One reason for oil to have flopped in recent weeks is the universal idea of the global recession, led by the US. Germany is still likely to get it in Q4, according to Oxford, but if the US is running hot, why would oil not do better? Nobody ever likes to admit it, but that one commodity rules us all.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

