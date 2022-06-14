Outlook: The single best strategy when the meteor hits is to run for the hills. Every case of a Shock is somewhat different—Lehman and Brexit are the two that come easily to mind—but they all feature a bounce-back before proceeding, and while hardly ever getting halted in their tracks, can fade away more quickly than seems possible.

That’s what we see this time. The failure of a big chunk of the US financial system or the long-standing relationship of Europe and Britain (think Queen Matilda) are very important institutional issues.

The CPI that set off this mess is just data.

It doesn’t even matter whether the Fed does 75 this time or next time or never, as long as the market demonstrates confidence in the institution. We may have wild and woolly market prices, but as they secede, evidence of confidence will be clear.

And not to be too cute, it doesn’t matter if the yield curve stays inverted—it was inverted before, it will invert again, but nobody knows for sure that recession is absolutely inevitable next year. Things Happen. The Russia war could end. The US economy could continue resiliently and robustly in areas like house-building, mortgage rates be damned. Of course, bad things can happen, too, including natural disasters and Iranian nukes and China doing something in Taiwan—but the point is that a really very bad and scary inflation number is not the end of the world or justification for a lasting stock market melt-down. Note that word “lasting.”

Besides, PPI today may be palliative, although there are so many versions, you can make up any consequence you like. The “producer price index for final demand less foods and energy in the United States rose 0.4 percent from a month earlier in April of 2022, easing from an upwardly revised, record-high increase of 1.2 percent in the prior month and below market estimates of a 0.6 percent increase. Year-on-year, core producer prices rose by 8.8 percent, easing from the record-high 9.6 percent increase in March and below estimates of an 8.9 percent increase.”

How about “The core PCE Price Index inflation, the preferred gauge of inflation by the Fed, eased to 4.9 percent in April of 2022 from 5.2 percent in the prior month, the lowest in four months and in line with market expectations.”

For what it’s worth, we predict the Fed will do 50 bp tomorrow with favorable words about 75 bp next time, maybe, depending on data. But whatever the acutal number, the important thing is the confidence in the Fed that must be shored up, no matter what they say or do. We would be astonished if the Fed falls flat. The markets want the Fed to succeed, and that’s half the battle.

Remember the Fibonacci overlay on the S&P chart we did a few weeks ago? Here it is. We guess it will be a stretch to reach the 509% retracement.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!