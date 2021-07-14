Outlook

The focus today may well be on Fed chief Powell’s testimony to the House and response to yesterday’s inflation data, with some lingering interest in the Beige Book a few hours later. As noted above, two-thirds of the components in the CPI rose by less than 2% and on the two-year basis, inflation is up only 3% over 2019. This is in stark contrast to the 5.4% y/y headline or worse, the 3-month version annualized at 9.7%. Powell should be able to downplay inflation without much trouble.

Some pundits say he can use lumber prices again as a case study in pandemic-induced demand that is vanishing now that a semblance of normalcy is returning and everyone who wanted to remodel his house has already done so. Trading Economics reports “Lumber prices jumped more than 500% between April 2020 and May 2021 to hit an all-time high of almost $1,700 on May 7th, as sawmills were unable to meet unexceptional demand for home building and DIY home improvements spurred by the coronavirus lockdowns.” But now the market has wiped out all the 2021 gains and is back down to” $600 per thousand board feet, the lowest since last November as demand continues to slow while mill production has rebounded as the labor-related issues from COVID dissipate.”

We can hardly expect every commodity to behave like lumber, but the chart sure does show a transitory inflation surge conquered by recovery. Copper, for one, is starting a downhill move. Today we get PPI, expected up 0.6% m/m, often neglected and usually misinterpreted because PPI does not, historically, lead CPI–unless it does. It’s doing it this time, obviously. Expect some bumpf about PPI today that you can mostly ignore.

At a guess, Powell will not have much trouble defending the Fed’s stance that nearly all the inflation pressure is transitory. Something not getting much notice so far is a meeting between Powell and TreasSec Yellen on Friday, reported by Bloomberg, to talk about the overheated housing market. Hmm. Remember both New Zealand and Canada view rapidly rising house prices as imbued with moral hazard.

Still simmering in the background is the infrastructure bill, now at $3.5 trillion (from $6 trillion) and almost certain to get passed by the Dems in Congress. Separately, Pres Biden called for Congress to pass the voting rights bill and excoriated the Trumpian “Big Lie,” something he has avoided or deferred for over six months. While pertaining to the domestic political situation, Biden’s strong remarks bolster the sense that the US has a strong and decisive leader and one with plans, unlike the previous guy who was erratic, irrational and without a plan about anything. That supports risk appetite.

It can be hard to talk about risk-on/risk-off these days because we are getting conflicting messages from different corners. Yesterday the FX market was roiled by first one attitude and then the other, all in one day. Now we see a reversal today back to risk-on that is lifting the euro, as we thought we detected coming two days before. How can we have yields on the low side and inflation so high that the real return is negative, and still get a rising dollar? Well, the real return is even more negative elsewhere. The only places where the real return is positive are China, the commodity currencies and some EM’s. But hope springs eternal and it seems as though the long-standing view of a downward-trending dollar is still being challenged.

Tidbit: The EU is targeting radical changes to promote an emission cut by 55% from 1990 levels–by 2030. Today the EC will unveil 12 proposals to get there, including limits on gas-powered cars. Yikes!

Fun Stuff: Bloomberg reports “A new U.S. Senate bill to legalize marijuana would let cannabis companies use banking services and trade on major stock exchanges, a potentially dramatic breakthrough for an industry long stymied by federal restrictions. The sweeping new legislation -- a draft of which Senate Democrats plan to release today -- would direct some tax revenue from marijuana sales to minority communities, which faced disproportionate arrests for marijuana possession. It would also keep some federal drug testing provisions and give the U.S. Food and Drug Administration oversight of cannabis regulation, a person involved in the negotiations said.”

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

