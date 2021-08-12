The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.25 levels and traded in the range of 74.24-74.33 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.26 levels. The rupee rose sharply against the dollar today because the US dollar came off its highs in overnight trade after a softer-than-expected US CPI data signaled that there could be some delay in the withdrawal of the $120-bln monetary stimulus.
A rise in domestic benchmark indices also supported the Indian rupee. On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact-period dollar/rupee contract dropped to 4.21%, against 4.25%. The new 10-year G-Sec benchmark 06.10 GS 2031 closed the day at 6.227% levels. The Reserve Bank of India set the reference rate for USDINR at 74.28 levels. The UK economy grew at a rate of 4.8% q-o-q in the second quarter, as the bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Eurozone’s Industrial Production in Germany showed a bigger-than-expected drop in June, suggesting that the recovery in the manufacturing sector is faltering. The industrial output numbers of the bloc showed a dip of 0.3% against the expected dip of 0.2%. India's retail inflation eased to a three-month low in July, back within the RBI's tolerance level after staying above the upper band for two straight months. The CPI inflation cooled to 5.59% in the last month from 6.26% in June. Industrial output for the month of June rose 13.6%, a sign that the low base effect of the last year is waning.
