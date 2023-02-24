Share:

As the US inflation charts look more stochastic in nature (as characterized by Zoltan Pozsar), especially in consideration of the latest revisions to prior months, a feasible path leading to goldilocks is becoming ever more questionable. Any scenario with any semblance of market friendly outcomes by definition must embrace the likelihood of a steadily falling inflation (especially core indices) so that the Federal Reserve can carve out an exit policy and accordingly signal it to the markets.

This was the predominant scenario until the end of January. Everything that went on during this financially suffocating month of February browbeaten the markets to comprehend that such sweet outcomes are way more unlikely than previously priced. Unmitigated price pressures are everywhere, especially those on the supply chain (producer costs) are paving the path for consumer price inflation metrics to halt their skid which had started in late fourth quarter. Obviously, this does bode nothing for trouble markets as it puts a (continuously rising) floor on bond yields.

Bond yields are pushed up by near, medium- and long-term inflation expectations. We can clearly see this phenomenon with the Treasury market’s pricing of 1-year and 2-year inflation rates (the level of the 12-month backward looking CPI from 1 or 2 years from now) already reach the highs of last summer’s August when inflation numbers were tearing economist survey figures apart. The first one has exceeded 3.15% and the second one is around 2.90%. Both figures were at or below 2.0% threshold at the New Year’s Eve.

10-year inflation expectations are thankfully (and logically) way below last year’s highs (which since there is a serious risk of recession in medium-term) and it has been proven that a stronger dollar and higher FED policy rates & real market rates are conducive to decelerating core prices. However, there is no guarantees as to how long the inflation will keep falling absent any major shocks to the economy. Even top economist Mohamed El-Erian underscored that only an absolute destruction of wealth and incomes would suffice to bring inflation down the official target of at or around 2%. Instead, a more realistic and less painful path of 3% (at least) should be acknowledged as the target.

Many real-life factors are contributing to a higher structural (and hence sustainable) rate of inflation. Such as transition into cleaner energy, tight labor market which results from the firms willing to hold onto their workers as much as possible (labor-hoarding), rising geopolitical tensions (which will persist since US is no longer the only superpower), and disrupted supply chains from the pandemic all necessitate a higher tolerance to inflation.

Before the pandemic, numerous factors were contributing to inflation, especially US shale oil & gas revolution and the technological innovation that were boosting productivity as well as keeping production costs (especially services side) manageable. Similar easing factors are no longer in play so it is not a feasible scenario where both rates and inflation are reduced to historically low levels that we have all become accustomed to unless all economic activity is undermined by the FED.

This week’s trading as has shown that market is as much sensitive to real rates as the nominal figures. A market in the so-called no-landing scenario (as persistent “high” inflation coupled with somewhat high FED policy rate) can work if the real rates are kept in a steady and tolerable range. The real 2-year rates chart (thanks to Bloomberg) has supported the risk markets to find bids during this month even though nominal 10-year yields climbed up nearby the dreaded 4%threshold.



The obvious realistic and fearsome path is the hard landing scenario, which should come into play if the FED refuses the accept a higher long-run inflation regime. Achieving the dual mandate of keeping inflation rate very low and maximum (non-inflationary) employment has already become a non-starter for a serious argument. The path of risk assets in March will mostly reflect on the probabilities attached to this highly undesirable outcome. Last year in mid-October, markets began their furious rally after the FED terminal rate of at-around 5.0% was negotiated between the market participants. The current volatility and downward pressured will abate after the new terminal rate is set in stone, hopefully until the next FOMC meeting at 22nd of March.

