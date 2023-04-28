Share:

Outlook: Today we get March personal income and consumption with the core PCE, along with the Dallas Fed trimmed mean PCE for March, the Chicago business survey for April and the University of Michigan sentiment survey.

Of equal or greater importance than PCE inflation is the banking sector story and whether it’s systemic. First Republic is in a sorry state and it, plus the regional bank saga generally, have the power to drive a freakout. We saw a sliver of that yesterday and today we get reports that the Feds (FDIC, Treasury and Fed) are “coordinating” talks with various private sector players to get a fix. This is a euphemism for arm-twisting and covers a lot of bases—somebody to buy the assets, somebody else to buy the stock, and a third party to agree to buy new bonds. We could end up with a “bad bank.”

The FDIC is scrambling because it really doesn’t want to take it over. Reuters notes that “Wall Street banks have been trying to find a solution for First Republic since 11 of the biggest U.S. lenders deposited $30 billion at the bank on March 16 to stanch a regional banking crisis that led to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.”

Remember that over the last weekend, First Republic disclosed a loss of $100 billion in deposits and the stock market had a heart attack. We worry that no solution is knit together and the stock market has another fit, with the dollar gaining on the risk-off idea. This is one of those ironies of the FX market when “bad” news is good for the dollar. We saw a lot of this denial of logic during the Trump era and it’s really hard to get used to.

Bloomberg’s Authers tells us not to fret. “Confidence in First Republic Bank appears to be shot. Somehow soon, it will be put out of its misery, whether through a sale or some kind of formal government closure. The banking problem remains unfixed.” But First Republic is small enough to fail and it’s the FANGS driving equities. Besides, Credit Suisse was not too big to swallow and UBS stock is just fine, thank you—and note that Credit Suisse was more important to the world than Lehman ever was. First Republic has become a “tail risk,” as BoA puts it.

We are not so sure about the Lehman comparison. The absence of smaller banks in Europe/Switzerland made a contagious cascade less likely. And the US market has demonstrated it’s willing to have a panic attack.

Back to the economics: PCE inflation will be a centerpiece today and has already been talked to death. Last time out in Feb it was 4.6% from 4.7%, the least in 15 months. This time the consensus forecast is for another drop to 4.5%, but Trading Economics.com has the same 4.6%. Given the stickiness of prices, it’s hard to see improvement this time. And given lags, the “supercore” services ex housing could show no improvement, either.

Net-net, falling GDP plus stubbornly high inflation equals stagflation. This is what former TreasSec Summers has been predicting. Summers is a boor and we hate it when he is right. If so, the Fed is in a terrible pickle.

The perverse logic remains confusing--why “bad” US GDP data pointing toward recession should inspire a risk-off attitude and thus dollar-buying, or at least paring dollar shorts. Since we got a higher core PCE inflation rate for the quarter at the same time, maybe the implication is that the Fed does even more than next week’s universally expected 25 bp. The CME FedWatch tool at just after noon yesterday did indeed show the probability of another 25 bp at the June meeting at 28.1%, not itself impressive but a more than doubling from the day before (13.7%) and zero a month ago.

By 7:30 am ET today, that June hike probability has slipped to 24.3% from 28.1% at noon yesterday. Despite its jumpiness, we need to track it after core PCE today so see if the market expects a June hike. It “should” but these guys are fickle and flaky.

So, if GDP points toward recession and recessions are not stock market-friendly, why is the Nasdaq up 1.85% at 12:20 pm yesterday (and S&P, 1.26% and Dow, 0.95%)? And all the indices closed higher. The futures being down this morning is attributed to a single cause—Amazon warning the cloud revenues are disappointing.

Stock markets don’t like rate hikes, either, so markets rolling merrily along in the face of both a recession and hike is just plain weird. Or maybe a better way of looking at it that earnings are good. The correlation of earnings and indices is pretty low, but sometimes earnings does the trick. In any case, we should probably acknowledge that economic fundamentals, and there’s nothing more fundamental than GDP and inflation, are not really the driver of equity markets except when traders need an excuse for doing something.

That means today’s Q2 forecast in the new Atlanta Fed report is not important, right? The Atlanta Fed report is not widely used, although it has been gaining ground in recent years. What if it’s a negative reading? Does the stock market obey and take a dive? Probably not, if it’s still enchanted by earnings.

The world is messier than usual these days. Taiwan just entered the worst recession in decades. Sweden’s Riksbank raised rates by 50 bp but then announced a pause. Only the classical economists expect the US, UK and European central banks to stick to the Taylor knitting and hike until inflation has actually come down to near the 2% target, come hell or high water.

In that context, check out the comparative inflation rate chart offered by the FT. Notice that the US has the best improvement. You can pick a country and see it in stand-alone form.

Forecast: The US dollar is the victim of risk appetite, mostly falling as other currencies appear oversold or offering a quick gain, while periodically higher if something bad happens, even in the US, to drive the safe-haven impulse. Perception of risk causes the real economic fundamentals to get tossed out willy-nilly. Longer run, the economy with the highest growth gets the currency boost and the country with the highest real return wins in the end, and today that’s the US. But as we see with the USD/JPY, expectations of Japan re-joining the conventional world (that links interest rates with inflation) has only a limited effect.

As usual when the FX market judgment on the dollar defies logic, the place to go is the crosses, like GBP/JPY or GBP/EUR. We seemingly get more logic there, or at least less noise.

This is an excerpt from "The Rockefeller Morning Briefing," which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

