Oil prices have continued to trend higher for a fourth consecutive week. OPEC+ cuts have clearly boosted prices. However, weaker refinery margins are a concern, signalling weaker demand, particularly for middle distillates.
Energy - Mixed signals for oil
The oil market managed a fourth consecutive week of settling higher and since mid-March, ICE Brent is up more than 18%. While the flat price and time spreads have strengthened on the back of expectations of a tighter market, demand concerns clearly remain. Weaker refinery margins remain a feature, with the weakness predominantly driven by middle distillates. Stronger crude prices will not be helping margins for refiners either.
The latest positioning data shows little change in the net speculative positioning in ICE Brent. The net long fell by just 420 lots over the last reporting week to 234,041 lots. However, there was more movement in NYMEX WTI, where speculators increased their net long by 22,079 lots to 198,493 lots. This was driven by a roughly equal combination of fresh longs and short covering. In fact, the gross speculative short in WTI is at its lowest level since October last year, standing at just 24,474 lots.
The IEA released its latest monthly oil market report on Friday, in which the group left its global demand growth forecast for 2023 unchanged at 2MMbbls/d. The IEA expects that 90% of this growth will come from non-OECD countries and is largely driven by China. Global oil inventories are also reported to have held steady over February, after growing by 58MMbbls in January. The agency believes that non-OPEC+ production will not be able to offset the cuts recently announced by some OPEC+ members. And so the agency sees an even tighter market over 2H23, pushing both crude and products prices higher. It is a fairly quiet week for the energy calendar this week. However, we do get Chinese industrial output data for March on Tuesday, which will include domestic refining activity. For broader markets, there will be plenty of attention on the 1Q23 Chinese GDP data on Tuesday, with the market expecting a YoY number of around 3.9%.
Read the original analysis: The commodities feed: Higher prices and weaker margins
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 as USD keeps its footing
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 1.1000 on Monday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, hawkish Fed bets help the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair. ECB President Lagarde will speak later in the day.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2400
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound and advanced above 1.2400 in the second half of the day on Monday. With the cautious market mood allowing the USD to hold its ground, however, the pair is struggling to gather bullish momentum ahead of UK jobs data on Tuesday.
Gold retreats toward $2,000 as US yields push higher
Gold price has lost its traction and declined toward $2,000 in the early American session on Monday. Amid heightened expectations for one more Fed rate hike in May, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises toward 3.6%, causing XAU/USD to stay under bearish pressure.
Floki Inu price could rally 30% ahead of this FLOKI announcement
Floki Inu price has been moving sideways, trading inside a range for more than a month. This situation could change quickly for FLOKI holders after the recent run-up that retested the range high.
US inflation expectations jump, as earnings season kicks off
Despite the softer-than-expected inflation data released earlier last week, US inflation expectations shocked investors at last Friday’s release; the 1-year expectation jumped from 3.6% to 4.6% due to the surprise surge in energy prices.