European energy markets are set to face further uncertainty in the coming weeks, after Gazprom announced that maintenance will see Nord Stream gas flows come to a halt. Oil prices have come under renewed pressure, with the market focused on a potential Iranian nuclear deal.
Energy - Nord Stream gas flows set to stop
The European gas market saw significant strength last week. TTF rallied by almost 19% over the period and this strength is likely to continue into this week after Gazprom announced that flows along Nord Stream will come to a halt so that maintenance can be carried out at a compressor station. Maintenance is expected to last for 3 days (31 August- 2 September), and the real concern for the market is whether flows will resume after this period. Gazprom has said that once this work is complete, flows will return to 20% of capacity, which would be unchanged from current levels. The European market is getting increasingly anxious about how Russian flows will evolve as we move closer to the next heating season. However, for now European storage levels are comfortable, standing at 77%, which is broadly in line with the 5-year average, and well above the 64% seen at the same stage last year. Clearly, given concerns around supply availability, prices will need to stay at elevated levels to ensure that we continue to see the necessary demand destruction.
As for oil, sentiment remains fairly negative, with the market still awaiting further details on how Iranian nuclear talks are progressing. Reports suggest that the US had discussions with the UK, Germany and France over the weekend to go through the EU proposal for a nuclear deal. However, it is still not clear where the US stands on the latest proposal. Given the potential for in excess of 1MMbbls/d of additional supply coming onto the market, if we were to see a deal, the market will be following very closely how talks develop. An agreement (and lifting of oil sanctions) would mean a more comfortable market over 2H23. At the moment, we are currently assuming no increase in Iranian oil supply.
Metals – China extends industrial power cuts
Sichuan province in China has extended ongoing industrial power cuts to some industrial users until 25 August. These cuts were originally planned to come to an end on 20 August. Longer than expected disruptions will likely provide some support to metals, particularly aluminium, where according to Shanghai Metals Market, power curbs in the region have already impacted almost 400ktpa of capacity.
For copper, miner MMG has slashed its annual output guidance for Las Bambas copper mine in Peru due to local community protests. Las Bambas is now expected to produce 240kt this year, compared to its capacity of 400kt. Over 1H22 output at the mine fell by 30%, with operations shutting down for more than 50 days due to protests.
Agriculture – India looking to cut wheat import tax
There are reports that India is looking at potentially cutting or eliminating a 40% import tax on wheat, due to concerns over shortages and rising domestic prices. The latest data from Food Corporation of India (FCI) shows that state reserves have declined to their lowest levels in 14 years. For now the government has claimed there are no plans to import wheat.
Read the original analysis: The Commodities Feed: Further supply uncertainty for the European gas market
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on multi-year lows below parity Premium
Following a short-lasting recovery phase, EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and started to decline toward the multi-year low it touched at 0.9952 in July. The intense flight to safety in the American session provides a boost to the dollar and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1800 amid risk aversion
With safe-haven flows continuing to dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day, GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level since mid-July below 1.1800. The US Dollar Index is up another 0.5% following last week's 2.3% gain.
Gold bears target $1,720 as US dollar keeps reins
Gold price remains under intense selling pressure at the start of the week, extending the previous week’s bearish momentum into the sixth straight day. The relentless demand for the safe-haven US dollar could be linked as the main underlying factor behind the latest sell-off in the bright metal.
Ethereum remains a beta asset relative to Bitcoin
Ethereum price remains a beta asset relative to Bitcoin price as it has dropped nearly 8% over the last twelve hours while BTC has slid roughly 4%. This development indicates that the upcoming Merge update has not had any hand in reducing the high degree of correlation that exists between the two assets.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!