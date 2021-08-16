Outlook: Today the WSJ headlines that we can expect tapering in mid-year 2022. Added to the Taper Gang is Minneapolis Fed Kashkari, who said “a few more strong jobs reports over the coming months” will suffice to move the policy. Everyone seems to expect a Powell statement at Jackson Hole (Aug 26-28), although to be proper, a true policy decision should come at a valid Fed policy meeting.

Nobody is saying—yet—that “tightening” conditions is appropriate in the midst of a worsening pandemic. But it’s not, and whatever the upcoming jobs report shows, other data counts, too. Today it’s the Empire State index, expected down to 28.5 from 43.0. The regional Fed indices are not usually market movers by themselves, but a slew of them showing slowdown can’t easily be ignored.

Then there is the heavy pressure from below on activity (and inflation). The FT has some terrifying charts on the supply chain bottlenecks and reports shipping experts say it’s likely going to get worse.

We have been worried about Covid stalking the economy—again. In just a few weeks, from mid-June—that risk has been multiplying like rabbits. First up to get hit, according to stock market guru Lynne (wallstreetinadvance.com, worth every penny), are retailers.

And “Redheads are talking--in near unison--about starting to taper bond purchases. To date, there’s been no taper tantrum but does anyone doubt talk of taper will soon hit the bulls? The Fed starting to withdraw stimulus, a mixed bag of Retailer earnings reports, and the heated arguments about wearing masks indoors revived, due to the delta variant spreading nearly uncontrolled through the unvaccinated population, with hospitals and ICUs overwhelmed spells trouble for the markets, sooner or later. Depending on how retailers report, that could be a lot sooner than many expect. Again, while inflation may not be transitory, the economic rebound may well be. Time for a modicum of caution.” We can’t say it better.

If the economic outlook is not clear, neither is the dollar outlook. You might think that the increase in risk would send the dollar higher as a safe haven, but that doesn’t seem to be happening, at least not yet. Instead, the dollar was gaining on the taper narrative and growth/inflation, and now that those are in peril, the dollar is shunned. Presumably, if the Delta fear turns into Delta Panic, traders will shift gears back to the dollar as a refuge.

At the height of the vaccination movement, the US was delivering over 3 million shots per day. That’s down to about 800,000 now, but more than it was before Delta. Now the scientists have moved the needle on herd immunity from 70% to 90%, it looks like the US will fail.

We have to wonder if the lousy University of Michigan consumer sentiment index is an example of the wisdom of crowds. On balance, probably not, but let’s see if the stock market brushes off Delta, bad Chinese data and consumer sentiment, which by now is backward-looking, anyway. Critics point out that the U of Michigan surveys covers only a few thousand persons. But it has a pretty good track record . See the chart. We don’t know why the data is not updated from 1995…. Anyway, grain of salt.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

