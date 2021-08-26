In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
The NZDUSD is in a false bearish breakout from the falling wedge pattern. That is possibly a very nice buying opportunity.
The GBPNZD is testing the combination of three important dynamic supports. A breakout can be an amazing sell signal.
The EURJPY broke the upper line of the wedge and is aiming higher with a buy signal.
The GBPCAD is in a giant symmetric triangle on the weekly chart. We will probably have to wait a long time till until the breakout but it will most probably be worth it.
The NZDJPY is in a flag formation. A breakout of its upper line will bring the positive sentiment back.
The GBPJPY is forming a head and shoulders pattern inside of the symmetric triangle pattern. A breakout of the lower line (and the neckline at the same time) can be a good bearish signal and a breakout to the upside can be a signal to go long.
