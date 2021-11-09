The USD looks set for a corrective move to the upside. The CHF is heading lower, but I believe this will offer trade setups in USDCHF, GBPCHF, AUDCHF and NZDCHF. We have the SNB’s Maechler speaking on Thursday which could strengthen the view.

EURGBP offers support at 0.8515 for the next leg higher.

We have a barrage of National Bank speakers today so we could see choppy price action.