The Chart of the Week: USD/CNH bears back in charge as market falls out of love for the US dollar again

USD/CNH bears moving in for the kill on a weaker dollar thesis.

The trend is your friend in this pair which makes for a completing downside case.

The US dollar has been an exciting concoction over the transition of presidents in the United States, juggled between risk-on and off, US politics and alternating sentiment surrounding real US yields.

If we look to positioning data in the US dollar, at the end of December, net shorts reached their highest levels since March 2011 as the spot market printed the lowest low in the DXY since 2018.

Investors were gun-ho on the sentiment surrounding a Biden administration, betting on massive fiscal stimulus and higher yields, (lower real yields).

However, during the course of January, a very overextended short positioning was starting to correct in both futures positioning and spot DXY.

Having fallen 14% from its highs in March last year, broader trade-weighted measures of the dollar registered a 2% recovery in January.

Last week, before the DXY fell, it traded at the highest level since December 1 which put the November 23 high near 92.80 in focus.

Driving the correction had been down to a mixture of rising US Treasury yields, stronger confidence in a US economic recovery and a hint of an earlier than expected tapering of QE.

More recently stalling commodity and equity markets boosted the greenback also as confidence in the H2 synchronised recovery waned.

Prior DXY analysis

''The US dollar is intent on the upside and US yields may only be getting started in their come back'', was explained in a prior Gold price analysis:

''From a weekly perspective, the US 10 years have broken a key resistance this week and the DXY is not going down with a fight.

The daily chart shows the DXY now at critical support:

''

Since that analysis, the price, as expected, moved in line to break the resistance.

However, the tables have again which makes for a compelling technical case for a meanwhile opportunity in playing the short side in the US dollar.

Live market, DXY daily chart

Squaring of dollar positions lead to a bid in the greenback which left the dollar vulnerable into the Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday.

A prevalently grim set of employment numbers triggered the drop in the dollar across the board.

Through rising expectations of aggressive fiscal stimulus by the Biden administration again, this narrative that will have been revived by the data will most probably leave the dollar on the backfoot again for the foreseeable future.

Moreover, abating speculation about earlier-than-forecasted tapering by the Federal Reserve leaves a key USD bearish argument intact.

US Consumer Price Index this week will be a crucial data point which could equate to an exodus from the greenback if we see an above-consensus read.

This will be expected to have a negative impact on US real rates.

Meanwhile, USD/CNH is looking the most compelling immediate play vs the greenback on the charts from a top-down analysis given the recent shift in the US dollar.

USD/CNH technical analysis

In the above DXY chart, we see that the price is well on its way to test a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and a major support structure.

On the way there, USD/CNH bears have also come back to the table and could be hungry for more in the week ahead.

Weekly USD/CNY chart

The pair has been in the hands of the bears throughout all of last year and it is yet to complete the weekly downside extension.

''The trend is your friend''.

USD/CNH Daily Chart

The price has completed an M-formation and is now expected to melt to the downside from the formation's resistance structure.

In doing so, this will extend the weekly bearish impulse-correction-impulse pattern.

The spike was also rejected from a weekly 0.786% Fibonacci retracement area as an additional motive for the bearish bias.

The daily chart shows a confluence of Fibs as price meets a 0.618% area of the range of the latest daily bearish impulse for even further conviction.