- AUD/USD is overstretched to the upside and a correction can be expected.
- However, the bulls seek an upside extension from a daily perspective.
AUD/USD has seen two consecutive bullish monthly closes followed by a meaningful correction on the daily chart.
There are prospects for a continuation and the following top-down analysis illustrates how the next round of price action might playout in the sessions aheasd.
Monthly chart
The extended bullish trend on the monthly chart might be expected to stall in the near future where a 50% mean reversion of the latest run is located at a prior resistance structure.
Daily chart
The daily chart is in the process of a significant correction towards the 10-day moving average. Bulls will be looking for an optimum entry point at this juncture.
4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart shows price accumulating where resistance is expected.
A break of the resistance would be expected to stall prior to a restest of structure and a continuation towards the daily target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
