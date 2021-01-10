AUD/USD is overstretched to the upside and a correction can be expected.

However, the bulls seek an upside extension from a daily perspective.

AUD/USD has seen two consecutive bullish monthly closes followed by a meaningful correction on the daily chart.

There are prospects for a continuation and the following top-down analysis illustrates how the next round of price action might playout in the sessions aheasd.

Monthly chart

The extended bullish trend on the monthly chart might be expected to stall in the near future where a 50% mean reversion of the latest run is located at a prior resistance structure.

Daily chart

The daily chart is in the process of a significant correction towards the 10-day moving average. Bulls will be looking for an optimum entry point at this juncture.

4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart shows price accumulating where resistance is expected.

A break of the resistance would be expected to stall prior to a restest of structure and a continuation towards the daily target.