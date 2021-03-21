GBP/JPY offers something for both the bulls and bears at this juncture.

Bulls seek out a correction prior to longer-term bearish prospects.

The cross is meeting a wall of resistance on the longer-term time frames as illustrated in the following analysis.

Bears seek a downside extension, although the bulls are taking the opportunity from the meanwhile corrective prospects on lower time frames.

Monthly chart

Weekly chart

Daily chart

Nearer term, the daily chart's support structure is a focus, with room still for a significant test of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.

4-hour chart

However, the upside is compelling on the 4-hour chart, targeting prior support which would be expected to act as resistance as bulls press on and prior to a downside extension.