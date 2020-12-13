The Chart of the Week: EUR/USD swing traders should note over extended weekly conditions

EUR/USD could be about to shift course on initial upside failures at resistance.

A 38.2% Fibo retracement guards a run to a 61.8%.

EUR/USD rallied some 2% since the prior resistance at the end of November on US dollar weakness. The greenback had attempted a correction but was capped in the DXY at the 10-day moving average and is threatens a break below 90.50 again.

However, the euro is in stretched conditions from a longer-term perspective which would be expected to limit the upside potential for the time being.

The following is a top-down analysis from the month, weekly and daily time frames that illustrate where the next trading opportunity could arise from a swing training perspective.

Monthly chart

From a monthly perspective, the price has run into a supply zone on a break of the 1.1930s. It would be expected to restest the downside at liquidity where support structure meets a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

Weekly chart

Zooming in to the weekly chart, we can see that there could even be scope for a run to the 61.8% Fibo which meets the 21-week moving average and a thicker pool of liquidity.

Daily chart

Meanwhile, from the daily chart, a test of the marked support would result in an M-formation and likely see a bid back to the prior support, turned resistance.

It will be from there which could offer the next downside extension to the 61.8% Fibo or a prolonged period of consolidation.

In the shorter term, bulls could look for an opportunity from the 38.2% to target the M-formation's neckline.