The Chart of the Week: EUR/USD bears seek a drop to 38.2% Fib retracement for 1:4 R/R

EUR/USD is offering an initial 1:4 risk to reward on the 4HR chart with price in a bearish environment below structure.

The risk is a break back above structure from where a stop loss could be used.

From a top-down analysis, there are multiple downside targets.

The euro is a key focus this week with there being the European Central Bank meeting. However, from a technical perspective, the price is now struggling to hold in a bid.

The environment has turned bearish on the 4HR charts with the price below the 21 moving average, prior support structure and MACD turning negative below zero.

In the following top-down analysis, the downside targets are marked up within a bearish landscape.

Monthly chart

As illustrated, the price is through the longterm trendline resistance and taking on a historic supply zone where failures are expected.

A correction opens risk towards a 38.2% Fibonacci target.

Weekly downside outlook

The price is decelerating on the weekly chart and bears can seek a run back towards a 38.2% Fib if drawn on the entire 2020 rally.

38.2% Fib target

However, there is an initial target close by if Fibs are drawn from the current impulse's lows.

4HR chart

The bears can look for entry now that the trendline support has been penetrated on the 4-hour chart and structure retested and holding.

A stop-loss above structure offers a 1:4 risk to reward ratio if targeting the aforementioned 38.2% Fibonacci.