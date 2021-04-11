EUR/GBP bears stepping in at a resistance zone.

Bulls will be seeking a discount from areas of confluence.

EUR/GBP price action showing signs of exhaustion at this juncture. The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates a bearish before bullish bias.

Weekly chart

From a weekly perspective, the price has rallied into a wall of resistance ad would be expected to start to correct, potentially significantly so prior to the next bullish phase and upside continuation.

Daily charts

With the price leaving a spinning top, the prospects are indeed bearish at this juncture.

The bears will be mindful of the counter-trendline which was recently broken as a long-term target for a restest. It has a confluence with a golden ratio, the 62.8% level.

In the meantime, the old resistance would be expected to be an area of demand. It aligns with a shallow 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.

However, the price would be expected to test deeper into the Fibos and the 10-day EMA that aligns with the 38.2% is compelling.