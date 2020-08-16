The Chart of the Week: Gold bears looking to board the next bearish impulse

The market still has a thirst for precious metals, as evident in the latest positioning data, but there still could be more left in the bear's tank yet.

The weekly and daily candlesticks alert traders to a potential downside case.

The price of gold has been faded on rallies on five occasions since its August 11th lows as the price attempts to recover within a $1,862.89 low and $1,966.42 bull correction.

From the latest COT data, we can see that institutions have not added any shorts, so there is still a firm appetite for higher levels in the yellow metal.

However, there are compelling arguments, from both a technical and fundamental standpoint, such as higher nominal yields and real yields, that suggest the pullback in gold may still have room to run.

The following illustrates, from a top done analysis starting with the weekly chart, potential downside structure levels for which the bears may choose to target:



Weekly chart

The above wick could well be the makings of a fresh wave to the downside, best shown from a daily perspective as follows:

There is a confluence of meat of the rally's 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and the recently scored low.

That level will be marked in the market and eyed as a potential sweet spot for which could well act as support should the price move into the next downside impulse following the latest correction to the prior resistance structure.

4-HR chart

The environment is bearish from a 4-hour perspective with price below resistance, the 21-moving average and negative MACD.

The 200 moving average has a confluence with a prior structure which could well be targetted on an extended bearish impulse.