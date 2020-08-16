The Chart of the Week: Gold bears looking to board the next bearish impulse

- The market still has a thirst for precious metals, as evident in the latest positioning data, but there still could be more left in the bear's tank yet.
- The weekly and daily candlesticks alert traders to a potential downside case.
The price of gold has been faded on rallies on five occasions since its August 11th lows as the price attempts to recover within a $1,862.89 low and $1,966.42 bull correction.
From the latest COT data, we can see that institutions have not added any shorts, so there is still a firm appetite for higher levels in the yellow metal.
However, there are compelling arguments, from both a technical and fundamental standpoint, such as higher nominal yields and real yields, that suggest the pullback in gold may still have room to run.
The following illustrates, from a top done analysis starting with the weekly chart, potential downside structure levels for which the bears may choose to target:
Weekly chart
The above wick could well be the makings of a fresh wave to the downside, best shown from a daily perspective as follows:
There is a confluence of meat of the rally's 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and the recently scored low.
That level will be marked in the market and eyed as a potential sweet spot for which could well act as support should the price move into the next downside impulse following the latest correction to the prior resistance structure.
4-HR chart
The environment is bearish from a 4-hour perspective with price below resistance, the 21-moving average and negative MACD.
The 200 moving average has a confluence with a prior structure which could well be targetted on an extended bearish impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1850 amid tepid market mood
EUR/USD is off the lows and hovers around 1.1850, as the renewed US-China tensions lift the safe-haven demand for the US dollar across the board. Record EUR bullish bets, however, keep the spot vulnerable to the downside.
GBP/USD battles 1.3100 amid looming Brexit concerns
GBP/USD trades close to 1.3100 amid broad US dollar rebound and BOE Chief Economist Haldane's upbeat economic outlook. Ahead of Tuesday's Brexit talks, the UK negotiators said they would not accept any deal that ‘constrains’ the UK to the EU’s rules.
Gold reverses early dip, holds steady around $1950-52 region
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1930 region and refreshed daily tops in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
Ripple sets out his plan to reach the moon
Ripple introduces an app that will allow direct transfers between messaging app users. Ethereum loses momentum after the previous week's strong gains. BTC/USD lurks near the $12000 level and keeps options to reach new yearly highs.
WTI drops back below $42 mark amid US-China tensions
WTI (futures on Nymex) meets a fresh selling-wave and breaches the 42 level, as the demand for higher-yielding/ risk assets appears to have diminished amid renewed US-China tensions.