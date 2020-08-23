The Chart of the Week: AUD/JPY's monthly reverse H&S pattern, bears looking for their set-up

- The overall outlook is bearish from a top-down analysis point of view, starting with the monthly analysis and working into a daily perspective.
- Bears monitoring price action below trendline structure.
The price is meeting a strong monthly resistance level and a deep correction might be expected to take shape, resulting in an inverse head and shoulders formation.
This gives rise to an opportunity on the downside, but there needs to be a development from a daily perspective first.
While the price could continue to extend lower, the price is meeting demand at structure on initial tests as seen in the following 4-hour chart:
Again, the outlook is bearish and a continuation could well occur without a secondary pull back to retest upside structure below the trendline, but a position higher would be preferable.
In fact, a lower level could give rise to a long opportunity to position for a retest of the upside prior to the overall short trend developing.
Meanwhile, let us take a look at the overall bearish outlook, starting with the monthly head and shoulders scenario:
Monthly chart
As can be seen, there is some work to do first, but the market has made a secondary top at prior resistance following a sharp rejection from the lows.
A re-test of the counter trendline to the uptrend is probable giving rise to the makings of a right-hand side shoulder of the probable bullish head and shoulders pattern.
Weekly chart
There is a weekly structure for which could be the bears first port of call.
Daily chart
The bulls will have their eyes on the 50% mean reversion target where it meets both prior support and the counter trendline, an ideal confluence level from which bears may choose to positon from with a stop above the recent highs for a more favourable risk to reward ratio, targeting a downside swing trade in the makings of the completion of the monthly head and shoulders pattern.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
