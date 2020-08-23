The Chart of the Week: AUD/JPY's monthly reverse H&S pattern, bears looking for their set-up

The overall outlook is bearish from a top-down analysis point of view, starting with the monthly analysis and working into a daily perspective.

Bears monitoring price action below trendline structure.

The price is meeting a strong monthly resistance level and a deep correction might be expected to take shape, resulting in an inverse head and shoulders formation.

This gives rise to an opportunity on the downside, but there needs to be a development from a daily perspective first.

While the price could continue to extend lower, the price is meeting demand at structure on initial tests as seen in the following 4-hour chart:

Again, the outlook is bearish and a continuation could well occur without a secondary pull back to retest upside structure below the trendline, but a position higher would be preferable.

In fact, a lower level could give rise to a long opportunity to position for a retest of the upside prior to the overall short trend developing.

Meanwhile, let us take a look at the overall bearish outlook, starting with the monthly head and shoulders scenario:

Monthly chart

As can be seen, there is some work to do first, but the market has made a secondary top at prior resistance following a sharp rejection from the lows.

A re-test of the counter trendline to the uptrend is probable giving rise to the makings of a right-hand side shoulder of the probable bullish head and shoulders pattern.

Weekly chart

There is a weekly structure for which could be the bears first port of call.

Daily chart

The bulls will have their eyes on the 50% mean reversion target where it meets both prior support and the counter trendline, an ideal confluence level from which bears may choose to positon from with a stop above the recent highs for a more favourable risk to reward ratio, targeting a downside swing trade in the makings of the completion of the monthly head and shoulders pattern.