The Department of Human Services is charged with determining what constitutes poverty, which it does for three geographic regions: the 48 contiguous states, Alaska, and Hawaii, respectively. The posted poverty guidelines, as they are called, are used to determine eligibility for federal assistance; and cutoffs differ, depending on this geography and family size. For instance, according to the 2023 guidance, you’re officially poor as a single-person household in one of the 48 contiguous states if your income falls below $14,580. For a family of four in that same area, the poverty line is $30,000. Guidelines are adjusted annually, with inflation and unemployment conditions largely being responsible for changes over time.

So, given this guidance, how are we doing on the poverty front? We look to the Bureau of the Census for that information. The latest count shows that in both 2020 and 2021, about 37.9 million people or roughly11.6 percent of the population in America lived below the poverty line. Recall, however, that Covid-19 had its initial impact on the economy in March of 2020. In the prior year (2019), the Census put the number of people living in poverty at about 34 million. Thus, at least through 2021, despite Covid-relief efforts and an economy in recovery, the number of people living in poverty rose by around 11 percent.

The 2021 figures were released in September 2022, so it seems likely that we’ll know, shortly, about whether poverty has risen or fallen subsequently; but with expenditures authorized under the various Covid-relief programs largely having been spent in 2021, it seems reasonable to expect 2022 to show an uptick in poverty relative to 2021. We’ll just have to wait and see, to be sure.

In any case, in all likelihood it seems reasonable to expect something in the range of 1 out of 10 of us to be living in poverty, currently. Of all Americans, those falling into this category would have reason to conclude that the economy isn’t working for them. And yet, somehow, that sentiment that the economy isn’t working is held considerably more widely; and it’s being used as a cudgel against Biden and the Democratic party, even by those who are employed for whom real wages have been rising. Go figure.

Unfortunately (and realistically), we’ll never eliminate poverty; but we certainly can put a dent in it, as indicated by our experience with the implementation of legislation that authorized refundable child tax credits – a provision that was enacted as part of the American Rescue Act of 2021. The “refundability” of this program is a bit of a misnomer. In reality, this benefit was an outright grant. Calling it a tax credit mislabels it. The difference is critical: the benefit of a “typical” tax credit is constrained by the amount of the tax liability. That is, the true benefit to any household is the lesser of its pre-credit tax bill or the titular amount of the credit.

By way of an example, if a traditional tax credit was set at $1,000 but your tax bill (pre-credit) was only $200, your tax bill would be obviated; but in this instance the benefit of the credit would only be $200 –- not $1,000. The full benefit of $1,000 would only be realized by households having pre-credit tax liabilities greater than $1,000. A “refundable” tax credit thus makes the full amount of that stipulated benefit available to all qualifying recipients, irrespective of the level of their particular tax liability. Put another way, a refundable tax credit has nothing to do with the household’s tax liability whatsoever.

According to the Center on Budget Policy Priorities, the refundable tax credit program put more money directly into the hands of many of our poorest households, which served to lift an estimated 3.6 million children out of poverty. Congress allowed the refundable tax credit provisions to lapse at the end of 2021, however, presumably pushing a good many of those 3.6 million children back into poverty. Failure to extend that provision meant that something like 30 percent of the population living under poverty – all children – got a lifeline out of poverty only to have that lifeline taken back after less than a year.

The idea of the refundable tax credit isn’t entirely dead yet. It still has the support of the White House, but with a divided Congress, the chance of this idea being revived falls between slim and none. In terms of poverty mitigation, our extremely divisive state of politics is serving to maintain the status quo.

While the commitment to reduce poverty on the part of Democrats may be criticized for being less than full-throated, the Republicans commitment is even less. Their party has been hijacked by a small group of extremists in the freedom caucus who show no empathy for the poor and stand ready and willing to foster a government shutdown on or around October 1 unless their demands for extensive spending cuts -- particularly focused on social welfare spending -- are accommodated. And yet a significant portion of the poor cast their lot with these Republicans.

What happened to the mantra, “It’s the economy, stupid?” Do poor Republican voters truly believe their lot will be improved with Republicans having greater authority? Are poor Republican voters bind to the fact that they, themselves, will likely suffer most under Republican leadership? Somehow, the messaging of the Democrats is failing to get through to these people at the lowest extreme of the economic ladder. I can’t understand why that is, but it’s a condition that puts the Democratic agenda at grave risk, to say nothing about the prospects for our democracy, more generally.