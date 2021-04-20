COVID-19 infections have increased again, following a sharp decrease at the start of the year, but mobility remains relatively high:
-
Recent augment in infections in the US and, mainly, in Europe and Latin America, which have been forced to consider new restrictions.
-
Virus mutations facilitate its spread.
-
Less severe restrictions have limited the effect of contagions on mobility and on economic activity.
The new fiscal impulse in the US reinforces the view that economic policy is fully committed with the recovery, although it creates risks:
-
Fiscal policy in the US: approved measures supporting consumption (13% of GDP) and measures supporting investment currently being discussed (up to 15% of GDP over the next 10-15 years).
-
The Fed is not worried about inflation and has suggested it will keep interest rates at zero level through at least 2023.
-
In Europe the focus is on making NGEU funds available from mid year on.
-
The ECB is intensifying asset purchases in this quarter with the aim of preserving the monetary policy accommodative stance.
This document was prepared by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) Research Department on behalf of itself and its affiliated companies (each a BBVA Group Company) for distribution in the United States and the rest of the world and is provided for information purposes only. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained herein refer to that specific date and are subject to changes without notice due to market fluctuations. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained in this document have been gathered or obtained from public sources believed to be correct by the Company concerning their accuracy, completeness, and/or correctness. This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to acquire or dispose of an interest in securities.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2050 amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050, holding onto its substantial gains. The dollar remains on the back foot despite an uptick in US bond yields. European regulators are set to rule on J&J's vaccine and US infrastructure news is awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 amid upbeat UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.40, off its highs as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
XAU/USD remains pressured below $1770 amid higher Treasury yields
Rising Treasury yields outweigh the DXY’s sell-off, weighing on Gold. XAU/USD remains poised to test the 100-HMA support. Recapturing the 50-HMA Is critical to negating the downside bias.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.