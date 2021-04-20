COVID-19 infections have increased again, following a sharp decrease at the start of the year, but mobility remains relatively high:

Recent augment in infections in the US and, mainly, in Europe and Latin America, which have been forced to consider new restrictions.

Virus mutations facilitate its spread.

Less severe restrictions have limited the effect of contagions on mobility and on economic activity.

The new fiscal impulse in the US reinforces the view that economic policy is fully committed with the recovery, although it creates risks:

Fiscal policy in the US: approved measures supporting consumption (13% of GDP) and measures supporting investment currently being discussed (up to 15% of GDP over the next 10-15 years).

The Fed is not w orried about inflation and has suggested it will keep interest rates at zero level through at least 2023.

In Europe the focus is on making NGEU funds available from mid year on.

The ECB is intensifying asset purchases in this quarter with the aim of preserving the monetary policy accommodative stance.

