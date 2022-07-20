US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Down at 106.410.

Energies: Aug '22 Crude is Down at 99.59.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Up 12 ticks and trading at 138.30.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 26 ticks Higher and trading at 3944.00.

Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1710.10. Gold is 6 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher at this time. Currently Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the Spanish Ibex exchange.

Possible challenges to traders today

Existing Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sep 2022 - 07/19/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 07/19/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Lower Tuesday morning, and this is usually indicative of an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow jumped 754 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday liken to what we saw Monday morning the markets were correlated to the Upside. Unlike Monday however this time the markets flew to the Upside as the Dow gained 754 points, the S&P gained 106 and the Nasdaq 353. I think the major difference yesterday as opposed to Monday was no one was talking about inflation Tuesday. Additionally Building Permits beat expectation by coming in at 1.69 M versus 1.64 expected. Today we have Existing Home Sales and Crude Oil Inventories; both of which are major and proven market movers. Will this upward trend continue today? Only time will tell.