US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Down at 100.375.

Energies: Jun '22 Crude is Up at 103.00.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 21 ticks and trading at 140.04.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 1 tick Lower and trading at 4459.00.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1954.60. Gold is 44 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Existing Home Sales are out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Beige Book is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:20 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:20 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:20 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 04/19/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 04/19/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as just about every instrument that we use for market correlation purposes was pointed Lower, hence the Neutral bias. The markets veered to the Upside as the Dow traded nearly 500 points Higher and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we awoke to find all of the instruments that we use for Market Correlation purposes was pointed Lower. Whenever you have a situation where everything is either all Higher or all Lower, there is no correlation hence the Neutral bias. A Neutral bias means the markets could go in either direction with no inkling of where it might go or a sense of direction. This is what happened yesterday. What caused the upward movement? Both Building Permits and Housing Starts exceeded expectation plus the removal of mask mandates we believe helped propel the market forward. One note on the removal of mask mandates. This was done by a Florida judge on legal grounds stating that the current CDC guidelines weren't enforceable, this was not done by Healthcare experts. Given that a new outbreak has occurred in China we can probably expect a reversal of this decision, however as in all things only time will tell.