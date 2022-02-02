US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 95.990.

Energies: Mar '22 Crude is Up at 88.43.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 2 ticks and trading at 155.12.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 120 ticks Higher and trading at 4565.00.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1803.70. Gold is 22 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 25 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

ZN - Mar 2022 - 02/01/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 02/01/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Tuesday morning, hence the Neutral bias. The Dow rose by 273 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well, it looks as though the markets rose 3 days in a row. Back in the 90's we would have said that when a market rises three days in a row then it's a rally. Today that can happen in one trading session. The Dow has gained back over 1300 points from last Thursday's low. Today the Jolts Jobs Openings came in far better than expected, coming in at 10.93 million versus 10.35 expected. Today we have ADP Non-Farm Employment Change which will dovetail nicely with Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls. Additionally, we have Crude Oil Inventories which is typical, usual and customary for a Wednesday.