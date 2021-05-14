US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Down at 90.480.
Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Up at 64.50.
Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Up 19 ticks and trading at 156.25.
Indices: The June'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 120 ticks Higher and trading at 4137.00.
Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1835.60. Gold is 116 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Up+ which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Singapore exchange which is Lower at this time. All of Europe is trading Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Core Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Import Prices m/m are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Industrial Production m/m is out at 9:15 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Capacity Utilization Rate is out at 9:15 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Prelim UOM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Prelim UOM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Business Inventories m/m are out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we saw no real evidence of Market Correlation, hence the Neutral or Mixed bias. The markets however had other ideas as the Dow leapt by 434 points and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday at 8:30 AM EST the markets received UI Claims for the week that surprised everyone to the positive side. UI Claims came in at 473,000 versus 487,000 expected. This was the lower figure for Unemployment Claims since the pandemic started and it sent the markets flying. The bulls were clearly in charge yesterday as the Dow soared by 434 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we have Retail Sales and Core Retail Sales both of which are Major and proven market movers.
