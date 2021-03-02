US Dollar: Dec '20 USD Up at 91.185.

Energies: Apr'21 Crude is Down at 60.57.

Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Down 3 ticks and trading at 159.03.

Indices: The Mar'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 58 ticks Lower and trading at 3886.00.

Gold: The April'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1727.90.Gold is 49 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial Conclusion

This is not a correlated market.The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Down- which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower.The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up.I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Sensex and Singapore exchanges which are Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible Challenges To Traders Today

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism. This is Major.

Wards Total Vehicle Sales = All Day by Brand. This is Major.

FOMC Member Brainard Speaks at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Daly Speaks at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see any semblance of correlation. The markets had other ideas and decided to zoom Higher. The Dow gained 603 points on the session and the other indices closed Higher as well.Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course.Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday the markets decided to zoom Higher for no apparent reason.The Dow alone gained over 600 points and the other indices closed Higher as well. Was it the fact that the House passed a 1.9 Trillion dollar stimulus plan? Possibly but that bill moves to the Senate where no doubt the GOP Senators will punch holes in it.Was it the economic news reported? I would say no as nothing reported was earth shattering. Could it be that the Smart Money decided to go Higher as they felt the profit potential was to the Upside? I'm banking on Door Number 3. I think the Smart Money that enough was enough to the Downside and decided that there's more profit potential to the Upside and hence the Bull Stampede.