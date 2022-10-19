US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Up at 112.270.
Energies: Nov '22 Crude is Up at 83.19.
Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year note is Down 25 ticks and trading at 122.25.
Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 60 ticks Higher and trading at 3748.00.
Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1644.80. Gold is 110 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the Spanish Ibex exchange.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Building Permits are out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
-
Housing Starts are out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
-
Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.
-
Beige Book is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
-
Federal Budget Balance - tentative, this is Major.
-
FOMC Member Bullard Speaks - No impact, out at 6:30 PM.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Dec 2022 - 10/18/22
S&P - Dec 2022 - 10/18/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the Bonds and Gold were trading Lower and that usually reflects an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow gained 338 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday when we first viewed the markets in the early AM hours it was very apparent to us that the markets wished to continue Higher, and they did. The Dow gained 338 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we have Building Permits and Housing Starts out at 8:30 AM EST and these are both major and proven markets movers. They are both real estate related and anything connected to real estate in the US economy will have a major impact. We also have crude oil inventories which is usual and customary for a Wednesday.
The bears are in the driver‘s seat. Treasuries show no sign of calming down – the parabolic move in yields doesn‘t look to be over, the 10-y yield is already 4.10% premarket, and that means significant risk-off headwinds today.