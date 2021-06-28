US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 91.745.

Energies: Jul '21 Crude is Down at 74.01.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 14 ticks and trading at 159.06.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 3 ticks Higher and trading at 4272.00.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1778.60. Gold is 8 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Down- which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Singapore exchange which is Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading mainly Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

Lack of Major economic news.

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets an Upside bias as we saw correlation amongst the various instruments as the USD, Bonds and Crude were all trading Lower Friday morning. This usually bodes well for an Upside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow gained 237 points, the S&P gained 14 but the Nasdaq dropped 9. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

On Friday we had some key economic reports that reveals the underlying state of the US economy in general. Personal Income dropped to a minus 2 percent and Personal Spending remained flat at zero. This does not bode well for a growing thriving economy. What it tells us is no additional, disposable income is on hand and consumer spending is flat at best. Prices are increasing due to key shortages across all industries. This is the law of supply and demand on steroids' as nothing is being done to stem that tide. If prices increase as they are and wages aren't keeping up with it there won't be any disposable income available and without consumer spending will drop. Given that about 70% of the US economy is consumer spending this will not bode well going forward. Today we have no real economic news to speak so the markets will be left to it's own devices.