US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Up at 111.260.

Energies: Nov '22 Crude is Down at 87.62.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year bond is Down 1 tick and trading at 126.24.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 100 ticks Lower and trading at 3769.00.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1723.60. Gold is 28 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges trading Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Challenger Job Cuts is out at 7:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Cook Speaks at 1 PM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Cook Speaks at 5 PM EST. Not Major.

FOMC Member Mester Speaks at 6:30 PM EST. Not Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 10/05/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 10/05/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the indices were pointed very Low Wednesday morning and the USD was trading Higher. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 43 points Lower and the other indices traded Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning the markets were trading much Lower than we had expected with the Dow Down 132 ticks or Lower by triple digits. The other indices were trading Lower as well and the USD was Higher meaning it was correlated with the indices. All this being said led to a Downside bias and the markets didn't disappoint. The markets traded Lower until about 3 PM EST and then appeared to spike into positive territory but by the end of the day migrated back into negative, meaning the rules of Market Correlation held true. Today we have Unemployment Claims which is always Major and may have an impact on tomorrow's Jobs Report.