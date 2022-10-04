US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 111.115.

Energies: Nov '22 Crude is Up at 84.20.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year bond is Up 25 ticks and trading at 129.03.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 234 ticks Higher and trading at 3758.50.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1717.10. Gold is 151 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng and Shanghai exchanges. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 9 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Mester Speaks at 9:15 AM EST. Major.

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. Major

Factory Orders are out at 10 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Jefferson Speaks at 11:45 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN).They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11 AM and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11 AM and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 10/03/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 10/03/22

Bias

Yesterday we didn't see much in the way of correlation hence the Neutral bias. The markets veered to the Upside as the Dow closed 765 points Higher and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning the markets seemed confused as the indices were pointed Higher but nothing else was following suit. The USD, Crude and the Bonds were all pointed Higher yesterday morning, but the indices should have been trading Lower. They weren't, they were Higher. The economic news reported did not move the markets. Construction Spending didn't meet expectation and neither did Total Vehicle Sales. What moved the markets yesterday was the Smart Money as they clearly have the capital to do so. The markets reached the limit of buy back selling and could only go in one direction: up.This is why we gave the markets a Neutral bias; if it doesn't make sense and could pose a serious risk to our subscribers, it will be a Neutral bias. I'd prefer to err on the side of caution to protect our subscribers hard earned trading capital. Today we have Jolts Jobs Openings and Factory Orders, both of which are major. Perhaps these reports can propel the markets Higher but as in all things; only time will tell.