US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Down at 106.130.

Energies: Aug '22 Crude is Up at 91.39.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Up 6 ticks and trading at 143.01.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 11 ticks Higher and trading at 4159.00.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1795.00. Gold is 186 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Indian Sensex exchange which is Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher except the London exchange which is Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Challenger Job Cuts is out at 7:30 AM EST. Major.

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Mester Speaks at 12 noon. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:20 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:20 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10:20 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sep 2022 - 08/03/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 08/03/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Lower Wednesday morning and this is indicative of an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow gained 416 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday as soon as we awoke, we recognized that the markets were on an Upward trend. Both the USD and Bonds were trading Lower and that is very indicative of an Upside Day. The markets did not disappoint as all the indices traded Higher yesterday. Today we have Challenger Job Cuts as well as Unemployment Claims which will dovetail nicely with tomorrow's Non-Farm Payrolls.