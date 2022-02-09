US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 95.415.

Energies: Mar '22 Crude is Down at 89.01.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 16 ticks and trading at 153.09.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 122 ticks Higher and trading at 4543.00.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1827.08. Gold is 1 tick Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher. All of Europe is trading Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Final Wholesale Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bowman Speaks at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Mester Speaks at 12 noon. This is Major.

10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:45 AM EST. The ZN hit a High around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:45 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:45 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 02/08/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 02/08/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation yesterday morning. The markets closed to the Upside with the Dow up 372 points and the other indices up Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning we didn't see much in the way of market correlation as the USD was trading Higher and the indices themselves were up. The only thing that would suggest Upside was the Bonds trading Lower but from a correlation perspective we need more as that isn't enough to suggest an Upside bias. Today we have much more in the way of economic news, and we trust this may give better direction. We have two FOMC members speaking so whatever they say could move the markets in either direction.