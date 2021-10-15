US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Down at 93.930.

Energies: Nov '21 Crude is Up at 82.03.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 12 ticks and trading at 159.23.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 60 ticks Higher and trading at 4444.00.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1787.80. Gold is 102 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Up which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher. All of Europe is trading Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Empire State MFG Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Import Prices m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim UOM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Prelim UOM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Business Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 12:20 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 9:45 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:45 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:45 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 16 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 10/14/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 10/14/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much is the way of correlation Thursday morning. The Dow closed Higher by 535 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we were pleasantly surprised to see the indices gravitate to the Upside not by a small but by over 500 points. How and why did this happen? As of late the news has not been too stellar, however yesterday PPI came is less than expected (which means prices won't be raised or at least shouldn't be raised as the producers will pay less for raw materials and components needed for manufacturing goods.) Unemployment Claims came in less than expected as well with the number being 293,000 versus 315,000 expected. The markets took all this as good news and moved forward. Today we have a virtual tsunami of economic news so time will tell how that all works out.