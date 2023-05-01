Share:

US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Up at 101.610.

Energies: May '23 Crude is Down at 75.21.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 6 ticks and trading at 131.15.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 2 ticks Lower and trading at 4188.75.

Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1992.70. Gold is 64 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Singapore and Aussie exchanges which are Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Final Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Manufacturing PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major

ISM Manufacturing Prices is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Construction Spending m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN migrated Higher at around 10:30 AM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a High. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 10:30 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 4/28/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 4/28/23

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the indices were correlated that way Friday morning. The indices veered to the Upside, and it was apparent as the session wore on that the only way forward was Up. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 272 points higher and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

It appears as though the bull stampede wasn't quite over on Friday as traders wanted more. The Dow advanced 272 points and the other indices maintained their bullish stance and advanced further. I think the Street is convinced that the Federal Reserve will raise rates nil to none this week and they may be in for a surprise. I don't think the Fed will stop raising. I think they will raise another quarter point or 25 basis points before they close the spigot. This being said I do think the Fed will hike on Wednesday when they meet but I don't think it will be drastic, so it should be manageable. But as in all things, only time will tell.