US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Up at 110.745.

Energies: Nov '22 Crude is Down at 86.12.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year bond is Down 35 ticks and trading at 127.18.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 132 ticks Lower and trading at 3770.00.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1716.50. Gold is 140 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Final Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. Major

ISM Services PMI is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 25 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 10/04/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 10/04/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the indices were pointed very High Tuesday morning and the USD was trading Lower. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 825 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning the markets were trading much Higher than we had expected with the Dow up 234 ticks shortly after 6 AM. The other indices were trading Higher as well and the USD was Lower meaning it was correlated with the indices. All this being said led to an Upside bias and the markets didn't disappoint. Interestingly enough the economic news reported yesterday did not meet expectation and yet the indices flew Higher. Why is that? As we stated previously this week, our take is the Smart Money aka the institionals want the market Higher as they see more upside potential. If you recall the Dow traded at 36,799.65 earlier this year and currently it is slightly above 30,000 right now which is to say, there's Upside potential to the markets right now. Will this continue? Only time will tell.