US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Down at 104.835.

Energies: Aug '22 Crude is Up at 93.00.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Up 2 ticks and trading at 142.00.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 47 ticks Higher and trading at 4225.50.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1804.70. Gold is 90 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Nikkei exchange which is Lower. Currently Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the London and German Dax exchanges which are Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Mortgage Delinquencies - tentative - Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

30-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sep 2022 - 08/10/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 08/10/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as Crude, the USD and Gold were all trading Lower Wednesday morning, and this is indicative of an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow rose 535 points and the other indices rose as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning the markets was on pins and needles as everyone awaited the proverbial CPI data which would reflect inflationary pricing for goods and services. The numbers came out showing consumer prices less than expect which in this context is very good. The markets applauded this and took off. Today we have more inflationary numbers as the PPI or Producer Price Index will be released.