US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 103.530.

Energies: Jun '22 Crude is Up at 102.47.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 4 ticks and trading at 141.21.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 232 ticks Higher and trading at 4238.00.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1887.80. Gold is 9 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher. All of Europe is trading Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Advance GDP is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Advance GDP Price Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 04/27/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 04/27/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the Bonds and Gold were all trading Lower Wednesday morning and this usually reflects an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow gained 62 points; the S&P gained 8 but the Nasdaq dropped 2. Not much of a gain to be sure after Tuesday's massive selloff we'll take it. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning the markets were correlated to the Upside as the Bonds and Golde were pointed Lower, and this usually reflects an Upside Day. Yesterday was no exception as both the Dow and the S&P gained ground with the Nasdaq losing fractionally. Yesterday none of the economic news reported exceeded expectation. Today we have Advance GDP and Advance GDP Price Index as well as Unemployment Claims; these are all major and proven market movers. Will they keep momentum to the Upside? Only time will tell.