Find out the 3 bullish reversal patterns that provide early warning before the short covering rally in S&P 500.
Click and watch the video below on YouTube (Pro Tip: adjust the speed to 1.5–2X):
The bullish market sentiment is also reflected in my stock screener where the bullish setup outnumbers the bearish setup (274 vs 14). Refer to the screenshot below:
The focus of the stock selection is still on those outperforming stocks instead of the oversold stocks (like a lot of the technology / growth stocks).
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable near 1.1000 amid firmer yields, USD
EUR/USD is trading pressured below 1.1000, as the US dollar tracks the ongoing rally in the Treasury yields on the Fed's aggressive tightening plans. The Russia-Ukraine stand-off also underpins the safe-haven dollar. ECB and Fed speeches awaited.
USD/JPY renews six year high above 120.00 as US T-bond yields refresh multi-day top
USD/JPY remains firmer around the highest levels since 2016, well beyond 120.00. Yields rally as IMF’s Rhee joins hawkish Fedspeak, dovsh BOJ’s Kuroda and Ukraine-Russia crisis. Comments from Fed policymakers, Ukraine updates will be crucial for near-term directions.
Gold pares losses below $1,950 as Russia-Ukraine news battles firmer yields
Gold (XAU/USD) prices consolidate intraday losses around $1,935 heading into Tuesday’s European session as market sentiment improves on fresh headlines from Russia and Ukraine. Even so, strong US Treasury yields challenge the bullion buyers.
Here is why Bitcoin is pumping and Ethereum price hit $3,000
Bitcoin price saw a sudden uptick in buying pressure causing Ethereum and altcoins to surge. This move can be explained from a technical and on-chain perspective, complementing each other. Ethereum retested the $3,000 level while altcoins are rising violently.
Powell has laid out the map but will he follow it?
Last week was a lot to handle in many regards. Perhaps the most reliable clue we were offered was the Federal Open Market Committee roadmap to interest rate hikes. Despite the effort that has been put into the dot plot, we cannot overlook the wording that came along with it.