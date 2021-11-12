GBP/USD, H1
There are several factors that have affected the GBPUSD and made it weak, including expansionary policy by the Bank of England, sharp re-pricing of potential interest rate moves, and strained relations with the European Union due to the Northern Ireland Protocol and fishing rights.
UK economic growth data released in the London session led to a limited reaction in the markets. The positive news is that September’s GDP expanded by 0.6% m/m though, while preliminary figures for the third quarter showed a 6.6% y/y growth rate, less than expected.
On the other hand, the US Dollar continues to benefit from US inflation data. These indicators showed that the consumer price index is at its highest levels in 30 years and reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy sooner than most other major central banks.
Technical analysis
On an hourly time frame, the GBPUSD has been in a bearish channel since October 29 which is confirmed by the presence of the 200 SMA (red) above the 50 SMA (blue). The highest resistance was reached at 1.38314. The lowest support reached by the currency pair is the current price at 1.33871.
MACD signal line and histogram are below the 0 lines and are continuing to rise.
The Bollinger Bands indicator here shows that the upper band and the lower band are approaching each other as the upper band of the volatility channel is located at 1.34220 and the lower band of the volatility channel is located at 1.33835 and this indicates a period of low volatility. Standard Deviation (20) at 0.000938 is oversold and Average True Range (14) is at 0.00208.
In the following image, we find the pivot point, resistances, and supports, where the main pivot point is located at 1.34585. The first, second, and third resistances, respectively, are located at 1.35135, 1.36210, and 1.36754, while the first, second, and third support is at 1.33485, 1.32885, and 1.31785, respectively. The RSI is at 33.91 and is pointing down, indicating the continuation of the decline.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1450 after EU data Premium
EUR/USD is trading in a tight range near 1.1450 on Friday as the dollar consolidates its weekly gains. The data from the euro area showed that Industrial Production contracted at a softer pace than expected in September. Investors await US consumer confidence data.
GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed Premium
GBP/USD is flirting with eleven-month lows near mid-1.3300s, undermined by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main rivals. Fresh optimism on the Brexit front fails to deter the GBP bears. The focus remains on Brexit talks and US Consumer Sentiment data amid growing inflation worries.
Gold extends correction, slides below $1,850 ahead of US data Premium
After posting impressive gains on Wednesday and Thursday, gold lost its traction on Friday amid unabated dollar strength and rising US Treasury bond yields. Ahead of the UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data from the US, XAU/USD is trading below $1,850.
Shiba Inu on-chain activity explodes as research connects Vitalik Buterin to SHIB developers
$5.6 billion in SHIB has been traded in the past 24 hours across exchanges. Bricks Buster, a mobile game, burns SHIB through ad revenue to reduce Shiba Inu's circulating supply. Analysts expect Shiba Inu is ready to make an explosive move and resume its uptrend.
Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.