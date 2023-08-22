Share:

Outlook: Today the US news is July existing home sales, the Richmond Fed business survey, the Philadelphia Fed services, and at least three Fed speakers, including Chicago Fed straight-shooter Goolsbee. There is little here to inspire much of anything except more talk of too-high mortgage rates wounding home sales.

The BRICS summit in Johannesburg has started but nobody is expecting much to affect FX, although you never know with Pres Xi. This is his opportunity to sell his ideas about the new world order (with himself at the helm, of course), and it’s not at all clear the others will go along, especially India, which sees itself as a competitor, not a lackey, and even Brazil, which revels in its disorder (that allows corruption).

The FT has a lengthy story on the subject. “The key to China’s blueprint is to steadily institutionalise its leadership over the developing world by creating, ex- panding and funding a raft of China-led groupings of countries, according to Chinese officials and commentators. They add that the aims of this strategy are largely two-fold: to ensure that a broad swath of the world remains open to Chinese trade and investment and to use the voting power of developing countries at the UN and in other forums to project Chinese power and values.”

About Chinese values—that included locking citizens in their homes without access to food if there was the slightest hint of Covid. The zero-Covid policy showed the world exactly how China “values” individuals—not at all. China’s own citizens are in the funk for various reasons, including this one and the ongoing property-development crisis. It’s a hard sell to anyone else.

As for power, China got the steadying of the yuan and the regional stock markets by the simple act of pushing up “funding costs in the offshore market, making it more expensive for speculators to bet against the yuan. It also established a new record with its stronger-than-expected reference rate for the currency. The People’s Bank of China set its daily fixing for the currency at 7.1992 per dollar Tuesday, compared with an average estimate of 7.3103 in a Bloomberg survey.

That was the largest gap since the polls began in 2018.”

Bloomberg further reports experts say this is a temporary respite, not the structural fix that would be needed to set things straight.

Talk abounds about tight financial conditions. Folks are so steamed up that the WSJ is even featuring a story about how the inflation target should be raised, a subject we have covered several times. The story is right, but not because conditions are too tight and it’s scaring the horses. Lurking in the background is the gloomsters’ idea that tight conditions are trashing the stock market. Well, the stock market did fine for most of the time from Oct ’22 to Aug ’23 and that’s exactly when conditions were tightening. Is this the wimpy equity guys crying for more booze in the punch? See the cute chart from the Daily Shot.

This doesn’t mean the stock market is safe. A subhead yesterday in the WSJ says “Tech shares helped support stock indexes even while government-bond yields reached new decade-plus highs.” The secret lies in that word “tech.” Nothing says we can’t get another Tech Wreck.

An ongoing matter of interest is whether Japan’s Ministry of Finance will inter- vene. As we wrote last week, last time the dollar/yen was over 150, but this time the supposed line in the sand was 145. Then the market kept taking it over 145 and that was a kind of permission to head for the next round number—150. So says our FX Matrix book author Vicki Schmelzer, and she knows a hawk from a handsaw. She also writes that “it would be a waste of BOJ intervention to bother until then - just keep their powder dry. Maybe tweak monetary policy some more if there is a retracement in USDJPY back towards Y140.” Hmm, something to think about: the BoJ would not alter monetary policy while the yen is under pressure, only when it has done.

She also writes “I am wondering, too, whether monies will flow into Japan either from China or from funds that need to be Asia-allocated (already modest increases in Japanese stock overweight - ala BoA Global Aug survey).” At a guess, Buffett didn’t do any harm by stocking up on Japanese stocks and then telling everyone, either.

So far today it looks like the Japanese government is not going to deliver intervention, allowing speculators to drive the yen lower again. One report has it that PM Kishida and BoJ Gov Ueda met to talk about markets, including the yen, and that brought the dollar/yen down from the new high 146.40 to 1.4578 by 7:15 am ET. It looks like traders are scared far ahead of 150.

For the US, it’s too soon to say whether the credit rating downgrades of the mid-sized banks is going to set off alarms and drive away investors and depositors. It might entail banks pulling in their horns and raising the creditworthiness of borrowers, and that will be credited to tight conditions even though it’s really a management issue.

Forecast: The forecast today is the same as the forecast yesterday—we are range-trading as is perfectly normal after euro/dollar hit the 62% retracement level and bounced up--and within a 100-point range.

As before, all eyes are on Jackson Hole and whether Mr. Powell gives anything away. We think this is silly, because his views will not be formed for another month or so (for the Sept meeting) and even longer for the Nov meeting. The Fed is data-dependent, remember? After the bounce, the dollar should make further gains. The problem is, as always, how long the retreat will last.

This is an excerpt from "The Rockefeller Morning Briefing," which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

